Drug suspect killed in Lapu-Lapu City

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle in Sitio Soong 1, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu city, Cebu on Friday noontime (November 2).

The victim was identified as Begie Bohanghang, a resident of Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue city. He sustained several gunshot wounds on his body.

SPO1 Louisito Ernie, homicide investigator, said that the witnesses saw the victim waiting for a taxi cab when an unidentified man approached and fired shots at him.

Upon verification with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), investigators learned that the victim was a drug personality with a pending case.