Man nabbed in Calamba drug bust
By Benjie Talisic |November 02,2018 - 02:36 PM
A drug peddler was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on November 2, Friday afternoon.
The suspect was identified as a certain Niño Thormes.
Authorities seized several long sized sachets of suspected shabu from him.
Thormes is now detained at Cebu City Police stockade pending the filing of charges against him.
