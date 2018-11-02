3-day busts: 42 nabbed; P1.5M shabu confiscated

CCPO’s DRUG OPs

The Cebu City police have made good their promise to not let up in their campaign against illegal drugs despite the holidays as they arrested 42 people and confiscated an estimated P1.5 million worth of suspected shabu in three days of operations starting Wednesday (Oct. 31) until All Souls’ Day on Friday.

The biggest haul was a buy-bust operation in Barangay Duljo-Fatima on Friday afternoon where they arrested Jake Rosada, 30, of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

According to an initial investigation of the Mambaling Police Precinct, Rosada was allegedly caught with 25.6 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P302,080.00 during the buy-bust operation in Spolarium Street.

One of those arrested in another buy-bust operation was also an ex-convict, Luis Miñoza, who had also been out of jail on bail for illegal drugs’ possession charge.

Miñoza of Barangay Kamagayan was arrested in the barangay on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Insp. Kenneth Paul Albotra, Parian Police Precinct chief said in an phone interview on Friday that Miñoza was allegedly caught with 10 sachets of suspected shabu, which had an estimated street value of P3,000.

Albotra said Miñoza was convicted of robbery in late 1990s and served three years at the National Bilibid Prison.

He was again convicted of possession of illegal drugs in 2010 and served six years at the Iwahig Penal Colony.

After his release in 2016, he was again arrested for possession of illegal drugs and was jailed at the Cebu City Jail, but he was able to post bail and had been out of prison until his arrest in Nov. 1.

Jail inspection yields drugs

Aside from the different buy-bust operations conducted by the 11 police stations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), a joint police team of officers of the CCPO, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) conducted a greyhound operation at the Cebu City Jail on Friday morning.

The team found and confiscated 29 packets of suspected shabu, several drug paraphernalia, 26 pieces of improvised bladed weapons, 10 units of cellular phones, and other gadgets during the surprise jail inspection of the jail’s male dormitory.