Two arrested for allegedly buying shabu
Two were arrested by authorities after they were caught allegedly buying illegal drugs in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on November 3, Saturday afternoon.
Suspects were identified as Rodencio Bacos, 50; and Juana Gerebese, 25.
According to PO1 Donna Lagumbay of the Cebu City Force Mobile Company, her team was doing their rounds in the area when he caught the suspects allegedly buying illegal drugs.
The suspects were arrested and were brought to Carbon Police Station.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.