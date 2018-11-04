LTFRB plans to implement automatic fare adjustment

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is planning to implement an automatic fare adjustment based on the price of fuel.

Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said that operators would no longer need to file a petition for a fare hike through the scheme.

The provisional fare hike petition filed by the Basak Lapu-Lapu City Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (BALACJODA) was approved in the regional level last Monday (October 29).

Montealto, however, refused to divulge the recommended amount of increase.

The LTFRB central office in Manila will decide on the petition.