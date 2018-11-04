USJ-R forges do-or-die game vs defending champs USPF in Cesafi girls volleyball
University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars stay alive in the best-of-three finals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) girls volleyball tournament.
This, after USJ-R won Game 2 against defending champions University of Southern Philippines Foundation Baby Panthers, 25-18, 19-25, 15-25, 25-16, 16-14, Sunday afternoon, November 4, at the USPF gym.
The deciding Game 3 will be on November 10, Saturday, at the same venue.
