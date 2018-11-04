80 wanted persons arrested during holiday break in Cebu
By Nestle L. Semilla |November 04,2018 - 02:50 PM
The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO) has enforced the arrest of 80 wanted persons during the holiday break.
Supt. Janette Rafter, CPPO spokesperson, said they have arrested seven most wanted persons on the same period.
The most number of arrests was made in Minglanilla town.
