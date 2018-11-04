Second suspect in Loa killing surrenders

Another suspect in the killing of 69-year-old Victoria Po Loa is now in police custody following the surrender this evening of Jeffrey Banilad, brother of Jay-r Banilad who was caught earlier today, November 4.

The body of Loa, who was reported missing by her family on November 1, was discovered inside a refrigerator of an abandoned warehouse in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City on Saturday, November 3.

According to Superintendent Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay City Police Office, Jeffrey gave himself up to the Talisay City police at around 6:30 p.m.

Conag said Jeffrey admitted that the mastermind in the killing of Loa was their brother, Johnny, who remains at large.