Gasoline station attendant shot dead in Minglanilla

A gasoline station attendant was shot dead by a still unidentified motorcycle tandem while manning his designated work station at around 10 p.m. today (November 4).

PO2 Jefferson Base, desk officer of the Minglanilla Police Station, identified the fatality as Jonas Taping, 48.

Taping of Barangay Poblacion Ward 4 of the same town sustained gunshot wounds on his head and chest which caused his immediate death.

Witnesses had told police that the two still unidentified suspects, who were on board a motorcycle, arrived at the Shell gasoline station located in Sitio Lipata, Barangay Linao, Minglanilla town at around 10 p.m.

The backrider fired shots at Taping before they both fled.