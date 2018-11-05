Multiple cheers in Christmas by the Bay

Multiple cheers await Cebu as Christmas by the Bay rolls out in November. Mandani Bay launches its Christmas look with a multiple-tree lighting ceremony at the award-winning Mandani Bay Show Gallery along F. E. Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City on November 10.

Guests to the show gallery will soak in the signature Mandani Bay experience of luxury and abundance throughout the holiday season as more than one tree, ranging in height from 30-50 feet, dot the outdoor landscape and a grand 20-footer holds court indoors.

Christmas by the Bay showcases the Mandani Bay spirit of solidarity with the Cebuanos. The trees, and the annual Christmas outreach activities, express a unique holiday vibe that communicates warmth and joy.

Inspiration for the mini-orchard comes from the four passions that Mandani Bay stirs: culture, creativity, adventure and water.

A play of lights and exquisite trinkets, the trees highlight a harmony of local and modern materials with modern execution. The outdoor trees create a shimmering extravaganza on the gallery’s outdoor water feature.

The tree-lighting ceremony has become an established Mandani Bay tradition. Together with other events throughout the year, it brings together homeowners, friends and partners in celebration of oneness and shared delight.

The Mandani Bay Christmas trees are much awaited for their unique designs, elegant execution and festive lighting ceremony.

Mandani Bay, the emerging 20-hectare commercial-residential flagship development of HTLand, Inc., became a fixture of the Cebuano community upon its launch in 2016. Among the biggest in Cebu, the development is transforming the Cebu landscape into a world-class lifestyle destination by blending high standards of design and construction with the rich Cebuano heritage.