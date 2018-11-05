7th district is pilot area for integrated area development

Cebu’s seventh district will be the pilot area of an integrated area development which functions like the Metro Cebu Development Council.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement with Rep. Peter John Calderon and the eight LGUs of the seventh district.

The program which was introduced by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. which intends to reduce the poverty level in the district by creating conditions for socio-economic development through an integrated, participatory and results-based approach.