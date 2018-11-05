Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu offers celebration packages for Christmas

AS EVERYONE’S favorite festive season commences, Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu unveils its “Making it Magical” Christmas Party packages for 2018. With impeccable facilities adorned with whimsical cheer and that undeniable Cebuano warmth, the city hotel casts a spell for the ultimate yuletide celebration. Guests will enjoy event-planning convenience in any of the hotel’s contemporary function rooms, and relish delicious fare specially prepared by the chefs for the season.

Bells & Carols is an all-inclusive package highlighting a variety of celebration essentials, including Christmas-themed favors, holiday drinks, décor, and complimentary two-hour use of photo booth. Guests may choose from an international or Filipino buffet menu. The package includes use of dance floor, audio system, LCD projector and screen, and waived corkage fee for two lechon. It is at P1,090 net per person for a minimum of 50 persons.

Jingles & Sparkles is a delightful package for heart-warming gatherings whether with family or colleagues. Guests may choose from an international or Filipino buffet menu, and ring in the season’s cheer with signature Christmas drinks and table décor. The package includes use of dance floor, audio system, LCD projector and screen, and waived corkage fee for one lechon. It is at P790 net per person for a minimum of 50 persons.

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu has 10 function spaces with state-of-the-art facilities. In 2018, the hotel has received numerous accolades including the ASEAN MICE Venue Award. Whether planning for a corporate huddle or a family gathering this Christmas, the award-winning hotel will gladly create a celebration so magical just as it is meaningful.

For inquiries or reservations, clients may call Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu at (63 32) 402 5999 or send an email to cebuinfo@questhotelsandresorts.com. For real-time updates and other promotions, clients may also follow @questhotelcebu on Instagram and facebook.com/cebuquesthotel.