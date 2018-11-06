City starts untangling Apas spaghetti wires

UNSIGHTLY spaghetti wires in Cebu City’s barangays are smoothing out as the city government began the clearing operations at J. Panis street at Barangay Apas on Tuesday (November 6).

Councilor Jerry Guardo, deputy mayor for the city’s infrastructure, said that the clearing of spaghetti wires in Apas is the first stage of the city-wide project to address the dangers of entangled wires in the city.

Aside from the wires, the city will also be replacing wooden posts with steel poles to provide sturdier structures to carry the wires.

“As we can see, gubot kaayo ang ilang pag-install sa mga wires diri sa syudad. (The installation of wires in the city is disorganized). The utilities are mixed and entangled up in the posts,” said Guardo.

“This street (J. Panis) is a pilot area where we will not only untangle spaghetti wires but we will also remove dead wires and change the wooden posts,” he added.

Guardo said that it will take at least a month to finish the project at J. Panis Street.

The steel poles that will take the place of the wooden posts, will be 20 feet high, which is 4 feet taller than the current posts.

“There are times that trucks hit the wires and cut them. So, it is important for the wires to be high enough especially in areas where large trucks pass,” said Guardo.

Guardo said that the height of the wires will ensure its safety from exposure and also the safety of passers by.

The new poles will have arms attached to it that will hold the wires in place according to their assigned levels.

On top of the poles will run the electrical utility wires by the Visayan Electric Company (VECO) while the second level will hold the wires of telecommunications companies.

The telecommunications company wires will also be color-coded for easier identification.

“If an accident or incident happens, we need to know which company is responsible for it,” said Guardo.

Guardo said that the designs for the poles and the wire installations are pending approval of the mayor.

He added that he will also be proposing an ordinance to fully implement the new pole designs all over the city.