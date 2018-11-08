Quarry had nothing to do with Tinaan landslide – Apo exec

The Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC) respected the decision of the landslide victims to file the P4.5-billion class suit against them, two sister companies, and three government offices over the massive landslide that wiped out two sitios in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City.

In a message sent by ALQC representative Chito Maniago, the company said it was ‘saddened’ by the decision of the complainants to pursue the case despite findings by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) team from Manila that the landslide was a natural phenomenon.

Maniago said they stand with the initial finding of the MGB team that their quarry operations did not cause the landslide.

The camp of environmental lawyer Benjamin Cabrido, however, maintained that the tragedy should have been prevented had ALQC observed proper procedures in their quarry operations.