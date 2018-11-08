Radisson Blu Cebu celebrates Diwali Festival at Feria

CEBU (26 October 2018) – Radisson Blu Cebu prepares to get lit as the deluxe hotel invites guests to celebrate the Diwali Festival, the biggest and brightest Hindu holiday, on 10 November 2018.

An epicurean spectacle of vibrant colors and tantalizing aromas greets diners at Feria, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant, as resident Indian Chef Jyoti Singh treats diners to a cornucopia of mouthwatering Indian savories, such as Mutton Rogan Josh, Fish Amritsari, Rice Kheer, and Shahi Tukra.

Enjoy this authentic spread for dinner at PHP 1,080 net per person, including free-flowing beverages of iced tea, chilled juices and soda.

For inquiries and table reservations, please call (032) 402-9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com.