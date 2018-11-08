IRL members SERENADE CEBU CROWD

MEMBERS of American boy band In Real Life, popularly called IRL, were at SM Seaside City Cebu on November 7, Wednesday and serenaded their Cebu fans as part of their Philippine tour.

Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Drew Ramos, Sergio Calderon, and Michael Conor told Cebu Daily News in an exclusive interview before their mall show that it was their first time to be in the Queen City of the South.

“Amazing! We just got to Cebu today and we are amazed at how beautiful it is,” Tutton said.

The Cebu show was their second leg after their SM Mall of Asia show last November 6.

Perez said he was looking forward to eating Cebu’s famous mangoes “I heard that mangoes here are really super masarap. I have heard stories and legends,” Perez said, smiling.

The band members were also planning to visit Cebu’s white sand beaches and Raquel Choa’s The Chocolate Chamber.

Aside from its food and place, Ramos said that they are also looking forward to meeting all their fans in Cebu.

“We have been on tour for the past year to see all our fans. The fact that we have fans in other countries, we are so blessed and it is awesome,” Ramos said.

Before their SM Seaside City Cebu mall show started, the In Real Life members met their fans backstage.

“The fans here are super cute. They gave us a bunch of gifts and they are very excited to see us. It kinda cheered me up,” Calderon said.

He also thanked the fans who made to it mall tour last Wednesday.

“We love you guys. Thank you for all the support that you have given to us. It is really cool coming to different countries to see all the fans that we have. Thank you for everything that you have done for us,” he added.

In Real Life was launched in 2017 after Tutton, Ramos, Perez, Calderon, and Conor were hailed as the final five of the American reality music show called, “Boy Band.”

They are known for their original songs like “Eyes Closed,” “Tattoo” (How ‘Bout You), and “Tonight

Belongs To You” which they performed last Wednesday before their Cebu audience.

Though they have just started, what is their edge compared to other boy bands?

“I do not know because I feel like this question has been asked by people all the time. I feel like we are not really trying to be like edgy or anything. The thing is just we just have to be ourselves and be best as possible. We have to reach to an audience that can relate to us,” Conor said.

Perez said they are just kids and working together as a boy band is a dream come true for them.

“We try to be as authentic as possible, you know and people can relate to us,” he said.

After Cebu, In Real Life will be at SM Fairview (November 9), SM North Edsa (November 10), SM Southmall (November 11), and SM Megamall Fashion Hall Atrium (November 11).