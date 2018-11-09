Alcover cleared of libel

A regional trial court (RTC) has acquitted Cebu City Councilor Jun Alcover of the libel complaint filed against him in 2014 by former Bureau of Customs (BOC) collector David Odilao Jr.

Judge Ma. Lynna Adviento of Cebu City RTC Branch 7 stated in her ruling that Odilao’s camp failed to prove the elements that constitute libel.

In his complaint, Odilao quoted an article from Sun Star Cebu where Alcover accused him of taking money from his political enemies.