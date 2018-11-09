Barug councilors demand for landfill rehab plan

Shutting down the Inayawan landfill is not enough.

Opposition Councilor Joel Garganera filed a resolution during the session of the City Council on Tuesday (November 6) urging the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) and the Department of Public Services (DPS) to give the council updates on the implementation of the landfill’s rehabilitation plan.

Garganera, who filed a writ of kalikasan to cease the landfill’s operations, added that rehabilitating the 15-hectare landfill by the city government is also part of the order of the Supreme Court.