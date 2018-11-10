Man nabbed in Mambaling drug bust

A painter was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on November 10, Saturday morning.

Police identified the suspect as a certain Manuel Panonce, 27, from Sitio Ibabao in Mambaling.

Authorities seized packs of suspected shabu worth P18,640 from the suspect.

According to Police Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, the operation stemmed after a resident tipped the authorities regarding the suspects illegal activities.

Suspect is now detained at Mambaling Police precinct pending the filing of charges agianst him.