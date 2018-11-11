Mactan Channel to be closed for fluvial procession on Monday

The Metro Ferry Inc. will be suspending their operations on Monday morning (November 12), particularly the route plying Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City and Pier 3 in Cebu City.

The suspension is due to the fluvial procession of the image of Our Lady of the Rule on the same day.

Some of the boats owned by Metro Ferry will also join the fluvial procession.

The Mactan Channel will be closed to passenger and cargo vessels, except the participating vessels of the fluvial procession.