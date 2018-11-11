40 houses razed by fire in Barangay Pajo

A fire hit the residential area in Sitios Paradise and Kitchen Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Sunday morning (November 11).

Fire authorities said that around 40 houses were razed by the fire which started at the abandoned house of Riza and Hernan Moises.

The fire alarm was received at 9:30 a.m. The incident was raised to third alarm, and was controlled 31 minutes after.

SFO2 Climaco Salisid, fire chief investigator, said that there are persons believed to be using illegal drugs inside the abandoned house before the incident. The same persons are suspected to have caused the fire.