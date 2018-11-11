PCG Naga: Chief engineer’s medical condition caused delay of Trans Asia 10’s arrival

Passengers of Trans Asia 10 bound for Cebu City from Cagayan de Oro City experienced a slight delay in their arrival at Pier 4 on Sunday (November 11)

The ship’s chief engineer suffered a heart attack while the vessel was sailing through the seas of Naga City, causing the delay of arrival.

Personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Naga City Station received the alarm at 10: 45 a.m., and proceeded to rescue the engineer who was identified as Mateo Tibay, 66.

PO3 Alfie Pinca, PCG-Naga City officer, told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that the ship slowed down as their boat was approaching it.

“The chief engineer was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. He arrived at 12: 25 p.m.,” Pinca said.

He added that the ship is currently on its way to Cebu City. No untoward incident was reported.

Pinca also clarified reports that the ship stopped its engines as officials transported Tibay, contrary to reports circulating in social media.

“The ship only slowed down. It did not stop,” said Pinca.

“The passengers were aware of what was going. As a result, they only experienced a slight delay in their voyage,” he added.