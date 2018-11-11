4Ps beneficiaries avail other social interventions

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) provides various social interventions to a total of 174,585 4Ps beneficiaries in the region.

“The goal of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps is to send healthy children in school. However, our partner-beneficiaries can only avail the program if their children are aged 0-18 years old or until they finish high school. The department also provides other programs and services,” said DSWD-7 Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre.

To ensure their long-term growth, DSWD provided livelihood and/or employment to 23,892 Pantawid Pamilya partner-beneficiaries through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Some of them are now engaged in hog raising, egg-laying poultry, handicraft production and fashion accessories.

DSWD has also encouraged 4Ps beneficiaries to join the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS). Under this program, 31,272 4Ps beneficiaries participated on issues directly affecting them, as well as draw up solutions in partnership with the local government units (LGUs).

“Through the Kalahi-CIDSS, they become part in the development of their communities and become active citizens. Their voices are heard and they become essential part of decision-making,” added Macapobre.

Aside from SLP and Kalahi-CIDSS, 12,060 beneficiaries availed the Assistance to Individual in Crisis Situations.

“We, in DSWD also recognizes the contribution of our partner national government agencies, local government units and civil society organizations (CSOs) in alleviating their lives from poverty,” said Macapobre.

The Department of Health provided services to 25,354 4Ps beneficiaries through their Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Program and medical/dental services. The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) provided the 25,679 4Ps beneficiaries updated member data records which they used in claiming medical assistance.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) provided skills training to 3,896 4Ps beneficiaries, the Commission on Population (Popcom) gave technical assistance and reproductive health kits to 10,569 4Ps beneficiaries and the Department of Agriculture distributed seedlings to 12,441 beneficiaries.

A total of 23,379 beneficiaries were able to avail themselves of their LGUs initiated livelihood programs, job placements, financial assistance to senior citizens, among others. While partner CSOs provided job facilitations, access to micro finance and insurance, livelihood skills trainings to 6,043 beneficiaries. /PR