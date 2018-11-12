Pajo fire site now under state of calamity

Pajo Barangay Captain Ahong Chan has assured the about 200 families that were displaced by the fire that they will be allowed to rebuild their homes in the area in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan said that barangay officials have already convened to declare the area under a state of calamity in order to facilitate the release of their calamity funds. The barangay has also given food to affected families.

Chan said that donors who wanted to help fire victims are advised to give housing materials, clothes and food.