Fire hits establishment in Pit-os
An establishment was razed in a fire that hit Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City on November 12 Monday afternoon.
The fire alarm was received at 1:18 pm and was placed under control at 1:32 pm at an establishment owned by a certain Gregorio Cabrera.
No one was hurt, said Chief Insp. Noel Nelson Ababon of the Cebu City Fire Marshall.
According to Ababon, investigators have yet to determine the cause of the alarm.
Damaged was pegged at P15,000.
