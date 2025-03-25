Buhawe drops 26 points as Mortaflow edges EZ Bond in CABC 2nd Mortabond Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Buhawe stole the spotlight in last weekend’s hardcourt action of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 2nd Mortabond Cup at the Benedicto College Gymnasium.

Buhawe delivered a dominant performance, powering Mortaflow to a narrow 64-61 victory over EZ Bond.

He posted an impressive double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds, while also contributing seven steals and five assists. Despite an 8-of-26 shooting clip, Buhawe’s all-around effort proved enough to snap Mortaflow’s two-game losing streak, improving their record to 1-2 while handing EZ Bond its first loss after three outings.

Buck Sia and Fritz Devenadera provided solid support for Mortaflow, chipping in 10 points and seven rebounds apiece.

On the other hand, EZ Bond’s Justin Aspacio and Kim Rebosura tallied 10 points each but fell short in the endgame.

In another matchup, Mortaseal seized the solo lead in the team standings, improving to a flawless 3-0 record after defeating Lite, 69-61.

Ferdinand Tiro led the charge with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Jolas Lastimosa added 10 markers.

Lite’s Mark Bajenting poured in a game-high 22 points, but his efforts went to waste as his team dropped to 1-2.

In the other game, Premium edged out Strakgrout to notch a 2-1 record, leaving their opponents winless in three outings.

Kimboy Marilao and Chester Hinagdanan led Premium’s balanced attack, scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively. Pido Sanchez also contributed 13 points in the win.

Despite Criz Matunog’s 19-point effort, Strakgrout remained in search of its first victory.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP