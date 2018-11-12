Underpass traffic expected to ease with opening of Bacalso side roads

11 DAYS FROM NOW

BY NOVEMBER 24, or 11 days from now, commuters from the southern portions of Cebu City can expect a smoother flow of traffic.

Yesterday, the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH -7) announced that both the northbound and southbound side roads of the N. Bacalso Ave., where the Mambaling Underpass is being constructed, will be opened for traffic.

Project Engineer Roy de la Cruz told reporters in a phone interview yesterday that they recently finished Phase 4, the last stage involving the underpass’ foundation.

“Right now, we already opened back the southbound lane, the one right in front of Super Metro, since the concreting works on that side are already finished,” de la Cruz said.

He added that they are also confident the P638-million project will be finished by March 2019 since it is now 81 percent complete.

“We’re about to enter Phase 5 of the construction this November 24, which will involve digging the underpass itself,” said de la Cruz.

He added that once the side roads will be opened, a traffic rerouting scheme is no longer necessary.

“We’re no longer expecting any traffic rerouting once the side roads will be opened. And we’re expecting traffic there to improve,” de la Cruz said.

However, he said vehicles can still access other roads connecting to N. Bacalso Avenue, such as E. Sabellano and Tagunol Streets, even if they are already allowed to traverse through the side roads.