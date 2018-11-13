SIT upsets UV in CBAA Flashback hoops

The Salazar Institute of Technology (SIT) did not take long to register the biggest upset of the season as they beat the defending champions University of the Visayas (UV), 96-93, in the 40-47 years old category of the CAAA Basketball Alumni Association (CBAA) Flashback Season 2 last Sunday at the University of San Carlos gym.

Well-known commercial basketball player Ronan Isidro proved to be unstoppable for the Skyblazers as he scored a whopping 36 points to lead the way for SIT. Also helping out was Reyland Jumalon, who had 23 markers, while former pro Jimwell Torion added 16 points.

The loss spoiled the 26-point performance of UV ace Jumel Maglasang. Randy dela Pisa added 18 while Sonny Toring pitched in 18 for UV.

In other games, the USC Warriors beat the Cebu Technical School (CTS) Scanners, 92-56.

In the 48-years and above category, UV bounced back and beat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers, 85-79.

The league consists of former teams from the defunct Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA), which stopped operations in 2000. It is being led by Innocentes Montalbo Jr. and is being supported by Cokaliong Shipping Lines and Family Appliance Center.