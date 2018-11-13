Senate mulls raising tobacco excise tax to fund universal health care

The Senate committee on ways and means is set to conduct a study on the feasibility of raising excise taxes on tobacco products to fund the Universal Health Care (UHC), its chair Senator Sonny Angara said Tuesday.

“Our committee is set to conduct a hearing this month to see if raising sin taxes again is a viable means in funding the proposed UHC,” he said in a statement.

Angara said sin taxes have been crucial in funding the health programs of the government.

He assured that the Senate will be able to find a source of fund for the UHC bill, as the Chamber also deliberates on the 2019 budget.

“Tiwala tayo na mahahanapan natin ng kaukulang pondo ang Universal Health Care bill. Kung ang Free College Law nga ay napondohan natin, lalo na itong programa para sa kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

(We are confident that we will find enough funds for the Universal Health Care bill. If we were able to fund the Free College Law, we can also do it for a program for the health of every Filipino.)

In October, Senate passed on final reading the Universal Health Care bill, which seeks to allow all Filipino families to be covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and to improve access to health services and facilities.