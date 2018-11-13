Woman gives birth inside police car

JUST as they arrived at the Lapu-Lapu City hospital, a woman gave birth inside the police patrol car that brought her there.

Jackielyn Branzuela, 32, a sales clerk, gave birth to a healthy baby girl inside the patrol car of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Station 3.

Her older brother, Lawrence Oliver said Jackielyn had been complaining of back pain and requested to be brought to the Our Lady of the Rule Maternity and General Hospital in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City at 10 a.m. last Monday.

“Sa buntag niana, sakit na iyang likod daw. Tan-aw nako sa iyang nawong nga gisakitan na gyod siya maong gadali-dali pud ko,” said Lawrence.

(That morning she already complained of back pain. I saw from her face that she was really in agony. That is why I also hurried to bring her to the hospital).

He said Jackielyn was in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City on that day visiting her relatives.

Lawrence said they initially rode a taxi going to the hospital. But because of the horrendous traffic in the Barangay Paknaan area, he, instead, asked the driver to bring them to the police station in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

“Nagsakay nami og taxi. Pero kay traffic man, giingnan nako ang driver na balik, adto ta sa station ug mohangyo lang ko,” he said in a phone interview.

(We were already on board a taxi. But because of the traffic, I told the driver to return and bring us to the police station instead so I could request for use of their service vehicle).

At around 11 a.m., Lawrence narrated that he asked Senior Insp. Rodgene Fudotan to allow them to use their service vehicle as a faster way of transporting his sister to the hospital.

Fudotan gave permission and had them accompanied by personnel from the station.

With the emergency lights and sirens on, Lawrence said they escaped traffic and arrived at the hospital about 15 to 20 minutes later.

However, he said his younger sister could no longer hold the pain and delivered the baby inside the police car.

Josie Tejano, a non-uniformed personnel (NUP) of Station 3, who is also a registered nurse, assisted in Jackielyn’s delivery.

“Igo lang gyod mi naabot sa hospital, akoa nalang gipagawas kay niingon man siya nga moutong nalang siya kay padong na daw siya mogawas,” Tejano said.

Tejano said they were very happy to help, “kay nakapagawas mig kinabuhi.”

Hospital staff Claire Booc confirmed that both the baby and the mother are doing well at the hospital.