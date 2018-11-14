Former village chief’s house under surveillance, neighbors claim

Neighbors of former Tejero chief, Jessielou Cadungog claimed they were already aware of men conducting surveillance at the house of Cadungog in U. Aviola Street in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City days before the fire incident happened on Wednesday dawn.

According to Denbhiel Sebial, 40, owner of a 24-hour eatery in the area, they noticed the fire at around 2 a.m. which started an airconditioning unit in Cadungog’s house.

Sebial, including three other residents, were able to put out the fire using fire extinguishers. The fire was placed under control about 10 minutes after.

LOOK: Cebu City fire investigators are looking at the posibility of arson in a dawn fire which hit the house of Tejero… Posted by Cebu Daily News on Tuesday, November 13, 2018

The CCTV footage from the eatery showed that at least eight men onboard four motorcycles went back and forth Cadungog’s place before throwing four liters of gas on the air condition units of the house.

Noel Ababon, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City Fire Marshall, said initial investigations reveal that arson could be the primary cause of the fire.

Furthermore, Ababon said that BFP will be coordinating with the police for the conduct of further investigation. The Waterfront Police Station is also conducting its own parallel investigation.