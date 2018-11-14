Apo Land wants judge in P4.5-billion class suit to inhibit

Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC), one of the respondents in the P4.5-billion environmental class suit over the September 20 landslide in City of Naga, has filed a petition for Branch 76 Presiding Judge Dennis Larrobis to voluntarily inhibit from the case.

In a 14-page petition submitted before the Office of the Clerk of Court of Talisay City RTC Branch 65, ALQC alleged that Judge Larrobis has a “close relationship” with the plaintiffs’ lead counsel, Lawyer Benjamin Cabrido, the two being fraternity brothers.

The petition further claimed that Judge Larrobis shared a private conversation with one of the counsels of the complainants, Lawyer Xzajyk Caing, and discussed the manner in serving the Temporary Protection Order (TEPO) issued last Friday, November 9.

“Taking into consideration the presiding judge’s close personal relationship with Atty. Cabrido; and his private conversation with Atty. Caing as well as the latter’s actuation in the service of the TEPO, there are just and valid reasons which cast doubt on the presiding judge’s proper and impartial disposition of a case,” a portion of the petition read.

The petition for voluntary inhibition of Judge Larrobis will be tackled during a hearing in his sala today, November 14.

The hearing was also set to decide whether the Tepo, which is only effective within 72 hours from receipt, shall be lifted or extended throughout the proceeding of the class suit.