Esneth Domingo hopes ro end 2025 with a flourish

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based world-rated slugger Esneth Ray Domingo is looking to finish 2024 on a high note as he steps into the ring for a non-title bout against Reymark Taday on December 27 in Kalamsig, Sultan Kudarat.

The 26-year-old fighter, who is part of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing team, will put his impressive record of 20 wins, 12 knockouts, and 2 losses on the line.

Domingo, the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver flyweight champion and former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight champion, will face Taday, a 30-year-old journeyman from Cotabato City.

Taday, a veteran of 35 professional bouts, holds a record of 11 wins, 23 losses, 1 draw, and 6 knockouts.

Esneth Domingo, has recently been on a four-fight winning streak, including two knockout wins in Tokyo, Japan, against Jukiya Iimura and Kosuke Tomioka. His most recent victory came against Enrique Magsalin in Masbate last June, where he successfully won his WBC regional title.

In stark contrast, Taday has struggled in his recent bouts, losing his last four fights.

Currently ranked No. 6 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight division, Esneth Domingo is steadily climbing the ranks and remains focused on securing a world title shot in the near future. His match against Taday is a significant opportunity to end the year with a dominant win and continue building momentum for bigger challenges ahead.

The December 27 event will also feature other exciting matchups, including Jayson Mama facing Michael Bravo in the main event. Additional bouts on the undercard include RV Deniega against Jelo Bacalso, Joey Canoy vs. Ariston Aton, Gabriel Tapales vs. Mike Kinaadman, Ivan Tresmonte vs. Orlando Lacar, and Ian Carl Muyso vs. Mark Clyde Felicilda.

