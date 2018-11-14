Mayor denies presence of MNLF in Lapu-Lapu City

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to verify report received from a radio station regarding the alleged presence of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in the City.

In a regular press conference today, Paz denied the reports saying she has not received any information regarding their presence in the city but will not ignore the reports.

The mayor is set to conduct a meeting with officials from the subdivisions in the city, members of the homeowners’ association including the Muslim brothers to help verify the reports.

Paz also urges barangay officials to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities, especially in Barangays Basak and Pajac.