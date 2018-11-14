Fire hits Barangay Lorega, Cebu City

The fire that struck in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Lorega San Miguel this afternoon claimed the life of one resident.

The casualty was identified as Amando Opura, who was paralytic, and unable to escape the fire that quickly spread the densely populated area.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) – Cebu City Marshal, Chief Insp. Noel Nelson Ababon, said they received the alarm at 2:58 p.m.

It was raised to third alarm at 3:08 p.m. and was placed under control at 3:27 p.m. or nearly 20 minutes later.

“Initial investigation showed the fire started at a house owned by a certain Gaudencia Recolcol. We’re still investigating the cause of the fire,” Ababon said.

Damage was pegged at P600,000 that affected no less than 30 houses and establishments.