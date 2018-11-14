Radaza: Fire victims can’t rebuild homes

Fire victims may no longer be allowed to rebuild their homes on the shores of Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

City Mayor Paz Radaza explained that sitios New Paradise and Kitchen in Barangay Pajo, where the fire occurred last November 11, are located within the three-meter easement zone of a seashore.

“Wala man ingon nga wala ta malooy. But ibutang lang nato sa sakto nga dili sila ma-expose sa danger (It doesn’t mean that we are not being compassionate. But we are just doing what is right so as not to expose them to danger),” Radaza told reporters in a press conference yesterday.

Apart from the risk of building structures on the coastal waters, she said the area is also prone to water pollution.

It can be recalled that a high level of fecal coliform content was found in the waters surrounding Mactan Island that made it unsafe for bathing as reported by the Environment Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (EMB-DENR).

The presence of coliform in the area reportedly came from structures like boarding houses and piggeries that occupied the three-meter easement zone.

Radaza said that her administration will continue to send demolition notices to owners of illegal structures. She, however, said that the city government will give financial assistance of P10,000, kitchen utensils and tents to each of the affected families.

Pajo Barangay Captain Junard “Ahong” Chan earlier said he would allow the around 47 families who were affected by the fire to rebuild their houses unless the city government can provide them a relocation site.

“Nakasabot ko kay dili siya gusto nga ang mga tawo bag-o lang nasunogan unya papahawaon dayon. Pero as a public official sa Barangay Pajo iyaha sad tan-awon ang pagpahiluna sa mga tawo (I understand why he (Chan) does not want to move them out because they were recently affected by the fire. But as a public official of Barangay Pajo, he should also look what is best for the people),” Radaza said.

Last March 16, a fire also occurred in sitios New Paradise and Kitchen, damaging around 300 houses and leaving two children dead.