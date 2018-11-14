More traffic as repair work on Mambaling Access Road continues

EVEN if the traffic condition in N. Bacalso Ave. is expected to improve this November 24, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is still encouraging motorists using F. Vestil Street to continue to be more patient until the first week of December.

This is because traffic would continue in these areas because of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) road rehabilitation work in the Mambaling Access Road.

CCTO operations chief, Francisco Ouano, said one lane of the Mambaling Access Road that would lead to downtown Cebu City from the South Road Properties (SRP) would be closed for traffic since concrete would be poured on the area.

In turn, it became the recent subject of complaints from motorists in the southern portion of Cebu City, who are also struggling through the traffic crisis in N. Bacalso Avenue where the P638-million Mambaling underpass was being constructed.

Ouano also said that due to the large volume of traffic for vehicles bound to downtown Cebu City, they decided to implement a two-way flow on the access road’s lane that would lead to SRP.

“We noticed that the volume of traffic going to Mambaling from SRP is really huge. That’s why we decided to have a two-way flow on the portion of the road going to SRP,” Ouano explained.

“We already placed signages in the area to guide motorists on the traffic scheme,” he added.

Rehabilitation works of the Mambaling Access Road began last October, and is expected to be completely finished by the first week of December.

The side roads of the Mambaling underpass are scheduled to be opened for traffic this November 24, in which motorists can expect improvement of the traffic condition in the area.