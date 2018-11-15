Cebu rocks Cebu in Don Bosco’s Indak

Cebu’s best-loved bands come together on Saturday, November 17, 2018, for Indak: A Concert for a Cause, rocking the New Gym stage at equally well-loved Don Bosco Technical College – Cebu (DBTC).

The concert, which is being established as an annual event for the institution, is attracting music aficionados of all ages, promising an evening of heart-stopping, foot-stomping local rhythms.

Indak is Filipino for dancing to the music.

The concert features homegrown Bosconian bands as well as legendary Missing Filemon, pioneer of Bisrock (Bisaya rock), and Bethany, well-known Cebu-based four-piece.

More than its promise of high-quality entertainment, Indak is gaining momentum for its lofty objective – support to the Don Bosco Boys’ Home in Liloan, Cebu where poor young boys are sheltered and provided basic needs, including education. The boys’ home is operated by the Salesians of Don Bosco community.

Execution is spearheaded by the Grade 11 students of DBTC, the performance task for their humanities course. Students of DBTC’s other grade levels are providing assistance.

Tickets are available at DBTC for P120. Please call 0923-394-3189 or visit Don Bosco Technical College Cebu’s facebook page for inquiries.