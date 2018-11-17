3 nabbed in Mandaue drug bust

By Norman Mendoza | November 17,2018 - 11:20 AM

Authorities seized packs of suspected drugs worth P2 million from three women in a drug bust in Barangay Pagsambungan, Mandaue City on Friday afternoon (November 16).

Police identified the suspects as Jayne Vivar Alejandria, 28; Eloise Jori Alcantara, 20; and Marife Pacaldo Estay, 45.

In a belated report, Police chief Insp. Hugo Ipong of Canduman Police Station lead the operation and seized packs of illegal drugs weighing 155 grams from the suspects.

Suspects are now detained at Mandaue Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.