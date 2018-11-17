SWU makes Cesafi men’s volleyball finals

The Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Cobras swept their way towards the championship round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2018.

The Cobras defeated the third-ranked Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U) Wildcats in straight sets, 27-25, 25-15, 25-21, in the semifinals on Saturday morning, November 17, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Gym.

SWU-Phinma will be facing the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers on the Game 1 of the best-of-three championships on Sunday afternoon, November 18, at the same venue.