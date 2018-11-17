Labella appeals to barangay officials to implement ordinance that prohibits street caroling

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella urged barangay officials in the city to implement a city ordinance that prohibits caroling in the streets and onboard jeepneys.

He said the ordinance sponsored by Councilor Augustus Pe Jr. imposes a P500 fine of imprisonment or at most five days on those caught caroling on the city streets and on PUJs.

An option is for the arrested violator to render eight hours of community service or any of the three penalties or upon the discretion of the court.

Labell said they want to avoid accidents on streets.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police will continue to monitor and rescue the minors on the streets.

Chief Insp. Otida said they are planning to have a program for both children and their parents to discourage them from caroling in the streets.