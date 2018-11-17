USC cops third place in Cebu City Olympics 2018 secondary volleyball

The University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors settled for third place in the secondary volleyball boys and girls of the 28th Cebu City Olympics 2018.

In the boys division, the Baby Warriors swept past Abellana National School (ANS), 25-18, 25-16, on Saturday afternoon, November 17, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation covered court.

In the distaff side, USC ruled over St. Theresa’s College, 25-20, 25-20, at the same venue.