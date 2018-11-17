Pagasa: Prepare for coming storm

THE public is encouraged to take necessary precautions as a weather disturbance is expected to gain strength when it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) today (Sunday).

Weather Specialist Joey Figuracion of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, said the weather disturbance which is now categorized as a Tropical Depression, would likely develop into a Tropical Storm once it enters PAR.

As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, the tropical depression was last spotted 1,465 kilometers east of Mindanao.

It will be named “Samuel,” the 19th tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

Figuracion said the tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (KPH) and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

It is seen to move westward with a speed of about 25 kph.

Although Cebu’s weather on Sunday will be generally fair with cloudy skies and isolated rains, Figuracion said the public should never be complacent.

He advised the public to take all necessary precautions for the coming storm especially those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas.

“Magsugod na og pangandam kay base sa atong nakita posibleng apektado ang Visayas,” he said.

(We should start preparing because based on our monitoring, the Visayas will likely be affected)

According to Pagasa, the Visayas will likely experience the brunt of the storm starting on Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 20 to 21).

Figuracion said there is a chance that the weather bureau would raise a storm warning signal as the weather disturbance is forecasted to bring moderate to heavy rains and occasional intense rains.

He advised the public to constantly monitor weather updates.