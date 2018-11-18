USPF, CIT-U bag third place in Cesafi collegiate volleyball

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers finished third in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Women’s Volleyball Tournament they defeated defending champion Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma Cobras, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, on Sunday morning.

In the men’s side, the Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U) Wildcats took the bronze after defeating University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 29-27, 27-25, 25-22.