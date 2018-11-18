Cesafi college volleyball: USC, SWU-PHINMA draw first blood

By Ray Chalrie Diaz |November 18,2018 - 05:53 PM

USC’s Julia Garcia attacks the USJ-R defense in Game 1 of the Cesafi women’s volleyball tournament. | Lito Tecson

The University of San Carlos (USC) and the Southwestern University (SWU)–PHINMA beat their respective foes in Game 1 of the Cesafi college volleyball finals on Sunday afternoon at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation gym.

USC took down the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 25-22, 14-25, 25-18, 25-19, to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three championship series.

The defending men’s champion SWU-PHINMA, on the other hand, swept the University of the Visayas (UV), 26-24, 26-24, 25-21, for a 1-0 lead in their own series.

Game 2 of the finals will be on Saturday at the same venue.

