Cebu City activates disaster committees in barangays to prepare for TD Samuel

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) will be on Blue Alert starting at 8 a.m. Monday (November 19) to monitor the effects of Tropical Depression “Samuel” that is expected to bring rains in the Visayas.

Nagiel Bañacia, city disaster office head, said in an advisory which he posted on his Facebook page at past 6 p.m. today (Sunday) that they already advised disaster committees in the city’s 80 barangays to also conduct Pre-disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) in their respective areas.

“Please take note of the hazards in your communities particularly floods and landslides,” said Bañacia’s FB post.

Tropical Depression Samuel entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning.

The weather disturbance was located 875 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 3 p.m. today.

Pagasa said that Samuel is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains in the Visayas on Tuesday and Wednesday.