Gov’t allocates P51B for college scholarship program in 2019 – Angara

The country’s Free College Law is set to get a bigger allocation of P51 billion in the 2019 national budget, said Senator Sonny Angara.

From an allocation of P40 billion this year, next year’s funding will already be increased by P11 billion, he said.

“Ang sakop ng Free College Law ay hindi lamang libreng tuition at miscellaneous fees sa mga estudyante sa mga state and local universities and colleges. Malaking bahagi ng pondo nito ay para sa allowances at scholarship program ng mga mahihirap na estudyante sa mga private colleges and universities,” said Angara, one of the principal authors of the law.

Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act mandates the creation of a Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) that aims to cover allowance for books, supplies, transportation, board and loding, personal computer or laptop, and other education-related personal expenses for college students coming from poor families.

Angara who was in Cebu on Friday said that with the P27 million allocation for TES in 2019, the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) assured that around 500,000 poor students from both public and private higher education institutions will get to avail of up to P60,000 in financial assistance.

“Ang hangarin po natin ay dumami pa ang bilang ng iskolar sa bansa na matutulungan po nating makapagtapos ng pag-aaral hanggang kolehiyo. Ito ay para masiguro po na maganda ang kanilang kinabukasan at para matulungan nila ang kanilang pamilya na makaahon sa kahirapan (Our purpose here is to increase number of scholars in the country who will finish their college education. This is aimed at making sure that they get a bright future and are able to help their families fight poverty),” said

Angara, who is a staunch advocate of educational reforms in the country.