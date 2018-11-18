Regulate prices in ‘sutukil’ eateries

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Paz Radaza is now considering regulating the prices of seafood sold at popular “sutukil” restaurants on the island.

Following reports of some Larsian vendors overpricing their food and cheating their customers, Radaza said their ongoing price monitoring of the seafood restaurants and the city’s public market should be armed with an ordinance that would give teeth to their program.

She even recalled that Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale had the same bad experience from vendors in sutukil.

“Nakamatngon ta ana even during the time nga nagsuwat nato si Vice Gov Magpale. She brought with her iyang mga bisita. All of a sudden, sa resibo kuno ingon nga pila ka kilo pero dili ingon ato kadaghan,” Radaza said.

(We noticed the overpricing especially when Vice Gov. Magpale sent us a letter. She brought her guests to the place. All of a sudden, the receipt showed more than what they ordered).

She, however, said the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office has been monitoring the prices of food in seafood restaurants in Mactan.

Sutukil (or short for Sugba, Tuwa, Kilaw or broiled, boiled and raw methods of preparing seafood) is popular among both local and foreign tourists.

Radaza also said the same price audit is also being done at the city’s public markets.

“Other than this with the monitoring of the prices sad. Ang atong city administrator nag-monitor the prices sa mga vegetables, meat, fish and sa bugas. Gipanan-aw nato nga dili mag- overprice,” said Radaza.

Radaza, thus, warned vendors not to overprice their products so as not to be meted with penalties.

“Sayod naman sila sa penalties ini. Anyway, ato silang gi warningan,” Radaza said.

(They are all aware of the penalties. Anyway, we have warned them.)