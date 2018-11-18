DENR-7 suspends Sangat port project

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) has suspended processing of the application for the issuance of an area clearance for the reclamation component of the proposed international seaport project in barangay Sangat, San Fernando town.

DENR-7 Regional Director Gilbert Gonzales said in a September 17, 2018 letter to the project proponents that their office will no longer process their application unless they comply with recommendations issued by the Land Management Bureau (LMB).

Gonzales’ letter was addressed to Ruben Feliciano, president of First Sangat SF International Port Corporation and one of the proponents of the P12.5 billion international port project.

A copy of the letter was also received by San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya on November 6, 2018.

Feliciano accused DENR-7 officials of harassment and abuse of authority.

“I have already filed a case against them, the director, undersecretary Cuna, all of them,” said Feliciano, who insisted that they already completed requirements for the project implementation.

He said that his complaint in now pending with the Presidential Anti-Graft Commission in Malacañang.

The LMB earlier recommended for First Sangat to submit a copy of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) approved by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) in compliance with the DENR Manual of Authorities on Technical Matters since the project is a major reclamation project.

Feliciano was also asked to settle unresolved issues with affected fishermen and mayor Reluya who issued an Executive Order that suspends any construction, development and reclamation projects along the coastline of barangay Sangat.

The 41-hectare port project includes a reclamation component of around 23 hectares that will be implemented on the barangay’s coastal area.

Because of these unresolved issued, DENR-7 has asked Feliciano to secure an evaluation and concurrence from the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB); and coordinate, conduct consultation and partnership with San Fernando town or Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) in initiating the project.

“Meantime, we will return the application documents hereto attached until compliance of the Memorandum dated June 8, 2018 of Undersecretary for Field Operations, Atty. Juan Miguel T. Cuna,” said Gonzales’ letter.