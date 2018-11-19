TD Samuel moves toward Surigao del Sur, gale warning raised in Eastern Visayas

By and Morexette Marie B. Erram, Jessa Sotto | November 19,2018 - 10:06 AM

Tropical Depression “Samuel” has maintained its strength as it moves toward Surigao del Sur on Monday, November 19.

As of 7 a.m., the weather disturbance, with a maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (KPH) and gustiness of 65 kph, is moving west northwest at 15 kph.

It was last spotted at 660 km east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Gale Warning

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas already raised a gale warning to the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas due to rough waves at 5 a.m. this morning.

A gale warning prohibits small vessels particularly fishing boats to sail as waves could reach up to 4.5 meters high.

Cebu weather

Meanwhile, Cebu will have cloudy skies on Monday morning but scattered rains in the evening.

Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa Mactan weather specialist, added that the tropical depression is expected to affect Central Visayas on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

He added that the weather bureau will possibly raise a storm signal warning as the tropical depression is seen to intensify into a tropical storm on Tuesday morning.

The public is told to take precautionary measures and to continuously monitor weather updates.